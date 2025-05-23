Deepika Padukone has been dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour, as per media reports. The actress was initially set to star alongside Prabhas, but disputes over her refusal to work more than six hours a day led to her exit.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Her agency demanded contract amendments for additional pay if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, further causing tensions with the director, the reports further mentioned.

Soon after the development became viral, trade experts and social media users came to the actor's rescue. Trade experts said that they have never heard of Padukone being unprofessional since the past 19 years she has been in the industry.

"#DeepikaPadukone has been in this industry for close to 19 years now, and NO ONE has ever alleged her of “UNPROFESSIONAL” behaviour. In fact, in last 7-8 years (my tenure in this industry) I have heard only GOOD & POSITIVE things about her from her colleagues so far," trade expert Aavishkar said.

#DeepikaPadukone has been in this industry for close to 19 years now, and NO ONE has ever alleged her of “UNPROFESSIONAL” behaviour. In fact, in last 7-8 years (my tenure in this industry) I have heard only GOOD & POSITIVE things about her from her colleagues so far. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) May 22, 2025

Film journalist Rahul Raut said that one cannot label Padukone as being unprofessional for seeking a work schedule that helps her balance her career and motherhood.

Advertisement

Raut wrote: "#DeepikaPadukone has an eight-month-old baby at home who needs her care. Asking for decent shooting hours is no way an "unprofessional behaviour"... Either you agree or disagree with her terms, but you CANNOT label one as "unprofessional" simply for seeking a work schedule that allows her to balance her career and motherhood. That's just UNFAIR!"

#DeepikaPadukone has an eight-month-old baby at home who needs her care. Asking for decent shooting hours is no way an "unprofessional behaviour"... Either you agree or disagree with her terms, but you CANNOT label one as "unprofessional" simply for seeking a work schedule that… — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 22, 2025

Netizens thought that Padukone is not unprofessional to ask for reasonable working hours since she wants to be present for her child.

Advertisement

A user commented: "Being a mother doesn’t make you less committed to your work, it just means your time matters even more. #DeepikaPadukone asking for reasonable working hours isn’t unprofessional, it’s human. You can disagree with terms, sure. But calling a woman unprofessional for wanting to be present for her child? That’s not criticism — that’s ignorance."

Being a mother doesn’t make you less committed to your work it just means your time matters even more.#DeepikaPadukone asking for reasonable working hours isn’t unprofessional, it’s human.



You can disagree with terms, sure. But calling a woman unprofessional for wanting to… pic.twitter.com/mdTQSXpHd2 — Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) May 22, 2025

Another netizen said that the reason makers cannot stick to 8 hours per day is due to lack of planning and risk mitigation.

"What is wrong in asking 8 hour a day work? Film makers must plan accordingly except when the scene demands a night shoot. Lack of planning, lack of risk mitigation is the reason why they cannot stick to 8 hour a day," the user commented.

A social media user commented that 8-hour shoot days are a basic requirement for a new mother.

Advertisement

"Although she is hardworking and many have mentioned that she is on set before everyone else, asking for limited 8-hour shoot days is such a basic requirement for a new mom and don't even get me started on Telugu dialogues, it screams fake," the user wrote.

A netizen commented that since Padukone sought a 6-hour per day work schedule before signing the contract, it doesn't make her unprofessional.

"Deepika has a baby now and it's normal thing to do to limit her shooting time to 6 hours per day only. That's professional and she demands it before signing the contract," the user wrote.

Despite several setbacks, producer Bhushan Kumar remains optimistic, stating the film could begin shooting in the next 2-3 months.