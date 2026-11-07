'Only GPay': Karan Johar's anecdote shows how Google Pay became synonymous with UPI

Johar said the two were watching their sons participate in the event when they stepped outside the auditorium to get some refreshments. Assuming that the coffee and sandwich were complimentary, they picked up the items. However, they were subsequently informed that payment was required.

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The situation quickly became awkward as Kareena did not have cash, while Johar said he had his card. However, the person at the counter told them that the only available payment option was Google Pay.

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Recalling Kareena’s reaction, Johar said she responded, “Only GPay,” leaving the two unsure about how to complete the transaction.

The pair eventually approached another parent present at the venue, who offered to pay for their refreshments. Johar also recalled that after receiving help, Kareena turned to the parent and asked, “Would you like a picture?” She apparently assumed that the person might want a photograph with the celebrity duo.

How Google Pay became everyday vocabulary

While the incident provided a humorous moment on the show, it also highlighted Google's strong brand recall in India's digital payments market.

Google Pay operates using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the system that enables instant bank-to-bank transfers through supported payment applications. However, in everyday conversations, many people use expressions such as “GPay kar do” when referring to a UPI transaction, irrespective of the application being used.

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This reflects a broader marketing phenomenon in which a brand name becomes closely associated with an entire product or service category. Similar examples can be found in everyday language, where consumers frequently use familiar brand names as generic terms.

Google Pay's familiarity among users has helped establish “GPay” as a widely recognised expression for digital payments. The anecdote illustrates how brand recognition can extend beyond advertising campaigns and become embedded in routine social interactions.