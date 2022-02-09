Oscars 2022: Apple lands six nominations; Denzel Washington most nominated actor

Cupertino-based electronics giant Apple made history at the 94th Academy Awards 2022 and landed 6 nominations in several major catergories. These categories include Best Picture (CODA); Best Actor (Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth); Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur in CODA); Best adapted screenplay (Siân Heder for CODA); Best cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth); Best Production Design (Stefan Dechant for The Tragedy of Macbeth).



With today’s nomination, Denzel Washington has broken his own record with 10 Oscar nominations and has become the most nominated actor ever and the most nominated Black man in the Academy Awards. Apple’s CODA becomes the first motion picture with a predominantly deaf cast to receive a Best Picture nomination and Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf male to get nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.



CODA writer/director Siân Heder has also earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Apple’s head of Worldwide Video said. “We are humbled by reaching this milestone of receiving a Best Picture nomination for CODA, a groundbreaking motion picture that uplifts, entertains and transforms. We applaud the visionaries in front of and behind the camera who brought CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth to life, powerful films that connect story with humanity and will resonate with audiences for generations to come.”



The Siân Heder-directorial CODA captures the challenges faced by a 17-year-old Ruby who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. She acts an interpreter for both her parents played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur and also works on her family’s struggling fish boat with her father and older brother every day before going to school. The film stars actors like Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Eugenio Derbez in pivotal roles.



The Tragedy of Macbeth, on the other hand, is an adaptation of the iconic William Shakespeare tragedy – Macbeth. In this play, a Scottish lord named Macbeth becomes convinced by three witches that he will become the next king of Scotland. His wife—Lady Macbeth—will go to any extent to support him in the pursuit of power. The film features Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, Moses Ingram and Brendan Gleeson in significant roles.



These films have also received award nominations other than the Oscars –BAFTA Award nominations, PGA Award nominations, Screen Actors Guild award nominations, and NAACP Image Awards nominations. Both CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth are currently streaming on Apple TV+. The Tragedy of Macbeth is also streaming in theatres.



