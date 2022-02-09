Oscars 2022: Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' fails to make the cut

Suriya-starrer social drama Jai Bhim failed to make the cut at the Oscars 2022. The film was shortlisted alongside the Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham for the Best Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards 2022. Marakkar also met a similar fate as it failed to secure a nomination at the Oscars. Both these films were the only Indian films to be chosen among the 276 shortlisted films globally.



Soon after this news became viral, cinema enthusiasts took to Twitter to express how they felt about the same. From Oscars unfortunately missed Jai Bhim to Jai Bhim made history, here’s how the Internet reacted:

Jai Bhim charts the injustices and police brutality faced by the Irular tribe of Tamil Nadu. This film has been directed by TJ Gnanavel and features actors like Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Ravi Venkataraman and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer SR Kathir, editor Philomin Raj and composer Sean Roldan.



The film was not released in theatres and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus crisis. Jai Bhim was released on November 2 last year on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries. Jai Bhim received overwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

