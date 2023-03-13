Oscars 2023 full winners list: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' sweeps major categories

Oscars 2023 winners list: This year’s Academy Awards belonged to Everything Everywhere All at Once which won in seven categories including Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture categories. The Whale also bagged several awards including the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Amid this sweep, India also made its presence felt. RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars Award for Best Original Song whereas The Elephant Whisperers won in Best Documentary Short Film category.
Check out the Oscars 2023 complete winners list here
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best Cinematography
James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Best Documentary Feature
Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris)
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Original Song
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley)
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett)
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
Best Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
