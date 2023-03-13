Oscars 2023: RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards

Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping mass anthem from SS Rajamouli’s period-action drama RRR, has won in the Best Original Song category. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song has been penned by lyricist Chandrabose and has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. MM Keervaani and Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award on behalf of the team.

The veteran composer broke into a song as he accepted the award. The song's lyrics were, "There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli and my family. Pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world."

He said, "Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He ended his speech with, "Thank you Kartikeya for making this possible."

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone introduced the team of Naatu Naatu and RRR on stage.

The song was performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The performance received a standing ovation from all the celebrities present. Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category were ‘Applause’ (Tell It like a Woman), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and ‘This Is A Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

After the historic win, team RRR tweeted their reaction to receiving the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the team of RRR shared a picture of dancers performing Naatu Naatu at the Oscars in full energy. RRR director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the Oscars.

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar rooted for RRR’s Naatu Naatu and said that the song made the world dance to its tune. Sundar tweeted, “Go grab the thunder!! If anyone deserves it, it’s you. The song that has made the world dance to its tune– Naatu Naatu– will surely bring home another glory. Keervaani gaaru deserves it.”

The song that has made the world dance to its tune - #NaatuNaatu will surely bring home another glory. #Keeravani gaaru deserves it. @ssrajamouli@Shobu_ @RRRMovie #RRRForOscar — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 13, 2023

The popular song from RRR won big at the Golden Globes 2023, becoming the first Asian song to win the Best Original Song at the coveted awards in January. It also won the Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards this year and the Best Original Song at the Hollywood Critics Association.

Moreover, Naatu Naatu is also the most viewed Telugu song on YouTube, becoming the fastest song to cross the 1 million views mark.

