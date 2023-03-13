Oscars 2023: What does the golden tiger on Jr NTR’s outfit stand for?

It certainly has been a very big day today for Indian cinema at the Oscars 2023. Jr NTR and Ram Charan, stars of the very popular RRR, put their best foot forward at the event. Both of their outfits represented India in their own ways – and they both looked stunning while doing so.

Jr NTR, fondly known as the man of the masses, had recently said in an interview that he will carry India in his heart when he walks the Oscar red carpet. But the actor did not only carry India in his heart, but also on his sleeve! The black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery of a tiger drew parallels with the national animal of the country. It was also an ode to the interval scene from RRR, as well as a nod to the moniker of The Young Tiger used for Jr NTR. The outfit was created by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Jr NTR paired the bandhgala with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Gaurav Gupta said that the idea of creating the outfit was to bring together a combination of NTR’s persona and paying homage to India. “It was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The tiger is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR,” he said. The outfit was also a homage to his character of Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, celebrated homegrown artisans with his custom-made Shantanu and Nikhil creation that he wore at the Oscars 2023.

Ram Charan also wore a bandhgala, and was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. The gender-fluid kurta was inspired by his RRR character, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and had elements of the Indian military such as the medallion inspired brooches and the buttons that look like chakras. It also represented modern India. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who wore a traditional, elegant Jayanti Reddy sustainable customised silk saree and potli, made of hand woven silk and spun fabric, and created from recycled scraps and a Lilium statement neck-piece by Bina Goenka.

The actors were part of the RRR delegate at the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu, the immensely popular song of the SS Rajamouli film, bagged the Best Original Song award. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who had also attended the event along with the actors and Rajamouli, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

“I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” said MM Keeravani. "There was only one wish on my mind… RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world,” he sang to the tune of Top of the World with his own lyrics.

