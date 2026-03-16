The 98th Academy Awards, held at Dolby Theatres on Sunday, March 15, 2026, recognised outstanding achievements in film with a ceremony featuring several firsts and notable moments. Among the highlights were a rare tie in the Best Live-Action Short Film category and a long-awaited Oscar win for Paul Thomas Anderson.

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Paul Thomas Anderson secured his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for "One Battle After Another," which was one of the most awarded films of the night, collecting six trophies from thirteen nominations. Sinners followed with four wins from a record sixteen nominations.

In an unusual occurrence, the Best Live-Action Short Film category resulted in a tie, with both "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva" honoured. Sean Penn, who was not present at the event, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "One Battle After Another."

Oscars 2026: Full list of winners here