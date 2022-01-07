OTT movie releases in January 2022: Pushpa: The Rise, Eternals, among others

As the COVID-19 cases have been surging again in the country, multiple state governments have decided to shut down the cinema halls. The makers of several hotly-anticipated films such as S.S. Rajamouli's RRR and Radhe Shyam have postponed their release dates.

With theatres closed and new releases postponed, the audience will now have to reply on OTT releases for their entertainment fix in January.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

Several OTT releases are lined up for the remainder of January 2022 ranging from Hindi films to international movies and series as well as regional content.

Below mentioned are the upcoming movie releases on OTT platforms that audiences should look out for in January:

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from January 7. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film had hit worldwide theatres on December 17 to a welcome response at the box office. The Hindi version was a surprise at the Box Office and finishes its collection at Rs 70-80 crore.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise is written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame.

Eternals

Marvel's Eternals was one the biggest movies of last year. The Disney produced film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. It stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani. Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie among others.

In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.

The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on January 12

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had released in cinemas last December and audiences will now be able to experience the film in the comfort of their homes.

The film tells the story of a Chandigarh-based bodybuilder, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who falls in love with a trans-woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

The film has been released on Netflix on January 7.

Bro Daddy

Coming to regional content, the Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film Bro Daddy is expected to hit Disney+Hotstar on January 26.

The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, with a screenplay by Sreejith N. and Bibin Maliekal.

From the trailer, it seems that Bro Daddy is going to be a fun-family comedy-drama film.

Unpaused: Naya Safar

Unpaused: Naya Safar is a Hindi-language anthology film that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

The film is made up of five unique stories that depict how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and made everyone value life and emotions more than ever.

The five stories have been directed by filmmakers Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule.

Anbarivu

Anbarivu is a Tamil language film starring Hiphop Adhi and Kashmira Pradeshi that has been released on Disney+Hotstar on January 7.

Anbarivu follows the story of estranged twins - Anbu and Arivu, both played by Hiphop Adhi.

