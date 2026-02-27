Looking for something new to stream this weekend? From eagerly awaited drama to award-buzz action and eclectic international stories, this weekend's OTT slate has something for every kind of viewer. Here's what's worth adding to your watchlist.

From Bridgerton to Ikkis and One Battle After Another: Here's a list of what to binge-watch this weekend

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

After weeks of anticipation, the second part of Bridgerton Season 4 arrives to complete the romantic arc between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie. It also introduces the newest Bridgerton baby Edmund, the heir to the viscounty.

The Regency era drama, known for its lush costumes and swoon-worthy romance, picks up where Part 1 left off, plunging the lovers deeper into society's expectations and personal stakes.

Where to stream: Netflix

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Ikkis

This poignant war drama stars Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, telling the heroic true story of the Indian Army officer whose gallantry in the 1971 Indo-Pak war made him a legend.

In his last film, Dharmendra appears in a significant role as Khetarpal's father, offering a grounded emotional core to this snapshot of courage under fire.

Advertisement

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 26, 2026

One Battle After Another

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio headlines this intense action drama, playing a former revolutionary whose past catches up with him when an old enemy resurfaces, and his daughter disappears. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film blends dark humour, heart-pounding stakes, and complex character work, earning major awards buzz with multiple Golden Globe wins and a slew of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Where to stream: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Bugonia

Starring Emma Stone in a commanding lead role, Bugonia has already generated massive buzz after receiving a standing ovation at its festival premiere. The film blends psychological drama with surreal storytelling, following a woman whose life begins to unravel as reality and perception collide. Stone's performance has been widely discussed as one of the film's biggest strengths, anchoring a narrative that explores identity, control and emotional fragility.

Advertisement

Where to stream: Prime Video (on rent), JioHotstar

Release Date: February 28

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

This Marathi-language drama, featuring Sachin Khedekar and Prajakta Koli, revolves around a rural school and the people fighting to preserve its legacy and purpose amid changing times. With a strong ensemble cast and rooted storytelling, the film explores themes of education, social change and community identity, highlighting the emotional and cultural importance of local institutions in smaller towns.

Where to stream: ZEE5

Release Date: February 27, 2026

The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads this adrenaline-charged action thriller as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate determined to protect her family against a ruthless nemesis. With grit, explosive sequences and emotional depth, The Bluff sees Chopra flexing her action chops in a tale about survival, love and redemption.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 25, 2026

Accused

Konkona Sen Sharma delivers a powerful performance in this hard-hitting drama about a respected London gynaecologist whose life unravels after a shocking allegation. The series explores the fragile boundary between truth and perception, and the personal cost of public scrutiny.

Where to stream: Netflix

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Sangamarmar

The narrative follows Amrita as she chooses family obligations over her relationship with Aditya. Set across 25 years, it traces how their connection endures through distance, responsibilities and the passage of time.

Advertisement

Where to stream: JioHotstar

Release Date: New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.