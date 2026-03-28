OTT movies, series to binge this weekend: Mardaani 3, O Romeo and more- Here's what to watch

Looking for your next binge? This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of crime thrillers, global hits, music-led features, documentaries and indie films.
From the much-awaited Mardaani 3 to the return of Daredevil, here's what you can stream this week.
Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on another intense case involving organised crime and violence against women. The film continues its gritty tone, with a strong focus on investigation and justice.
Where to stream: Netflix
Release Date: March 27, 2026
O Romeo
A modern romantic drama that explores love, heartbreak and second chances, O Romeo follows two individuals navigating complicated relationships in an urban setting. The film features a fresh cast with a focus on emotional storytelling.
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video (Rental)
Release Date: March 26, 2026
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer turned vigilante, as he faces new threats in Hell's Kitchen. Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Kingpin, with the season diving deeper into crime, power and morality.
Where to stream: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 25, 2026
BTS: The Return
This documentary-style feature captures the global K-pop sensation BTS as they reunite, offering behind-the-scenes moments, performances and insights into their journey. The film highlights the group's bond and their impact on fans worldwide.
Where to stream: Netflix
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Wicked: For Good
A continuation of the Wicked universe, this musical fantasy follows the evolving story of Elphaba and Glinda, exploring friendship, identity and destiny. The film blends spectacle with emotional storytelling.
Where to stream: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 21, 2026
Bait
From Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. We follow him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 25, 2026
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
This dark, atmospheric series builds on mystery and unease, following characters as they confront a looming, unexplained threat. The narrative focuses on tension and slow-burn storytelling.
Where to stream: Netflix
Release Date: March 26, 2026
Kaattaan / Muthu Engira Kaattaan
This regional action drama follows a rugged protagonist navigating power struggles, survival and identity in a rural backdrop. The film combines action with emotional depth.
Where to stream: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Hey Balwanth
A light-hearted comedy-drama, Hey Balwanth revolves around everyday life situations, relationships and humour, offering a more relaxed watch compared to this week’s intense lineup.
Where to stream: ZEE5
Release Date: March 27, 2026