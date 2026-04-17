OTT releases this week (April 13-18): Euphoria Season 3, Beef 2, Toaster now out on Netflix, Prime video & more

From teen chaos and blackmail wars to courtroom drama, romance and crime thrillers, this week's OTT lineup brings a stacked mix of global hits and Indian originals. Here are the biggest releases arriving between April 15 and April 19.

Euphoria Season 3

Rue returns in a darker chapter as she reportedly gets pulled into a drug network near the Mexican border, while Nate and Cassie are now married in suburbia and Jules pursues life in the arts. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer headline the new season.

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Release Date: April 15, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Assi

This courtroom drama follows lawyer Raavi, played by Taapsee Pannu, as she fights for justice for Parima, a school teacher who is gang-raped and abandoned near railway tracks in Delhi. The film explores trauma, power systems and the legal battle that follows.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Toaster

A bizarre dark comedy where Ramakant's gifted toaster becomes the centre of chaos after a wedding is abruptly called off. His obsessive mission to retrieve it spirals into absurd situations and accidental murders. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra lead the madness.

Release Date: April 15, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Beef Season 2

The acclaimed anthology returns with a new rivalry involving two couples millennials Josh and Lindsay, and Gen Z pair Austin and Ashley. After witnessing a violent altercation involving their wealthy boss, a dangerous blackmail game begins. Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star.

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Release Date: April 16, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Matka King

Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows Brij Bhatti, an ambitious cotton trader who transforms the city's gambling underworld by introducing the Matka betting system to the masses. Vijay Varma leads the period crime drama with Kritika Kamra and Sai Tamhankar.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Do Deewaane Seher Mein

A city-set romance about two emotionally guarded individuals trying to navigate insecurity, vulnerability and modern love. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur headline this intimate drama about connection and self-acceptance.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Roommates

This coming-of-age drama follows two college students whose unexpected friendship slowly turns into a messy power struggle filled with tension, identity clashes and emotional confusion. Sadie Sandler and Chloe East star.

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Release Date: April 17, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Margo's Got Money Troubles

After losing her job following an affair scandal, Margo finds herself broke and facing eviction. She turns to OnlyFans and reinvents herself online, using advice from her estranged father. Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Nick Offerman feature in the dramedy.

Release Date: April 15, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Inspired by a teacher who named him Bhagat Singh, a tribal boy grows up with courage and uncompromising values. As he faces powerful enemies, he takes a stand against injustice despite overwhelming odds.

Release Date: April 16, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Running Point Season 2 is just around the corner

If workplace politics, family power games and boardroom betrayal sound like your thing, Running Point Season 2 arrives on April 23 with Kate Hudson stepping back into the chaos.