OTT releases this week (April 20-27): 24, Marty Supreme, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and more

No more scrolling endlessly, wondering what to watch. We did it for you. This weekend's OTT lineup is lowkey stacked — a thriller that will have you hooked and booked, a documentary on a real-life gangster, a Safdie brothers film about the world's most obsessive ping-pong player, and yes... Stranger Things made a comeback. Well, sort of.

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Short version: your weekend is sorted. Here's everything new on OTT this week

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Directed by Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra, the series focuses on an anti-terrorist unit agent, Jai Singh Rathod, who has 24 hours to save India from a major terrorist attack. The Indian adaptation features Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Neil Bhoopalam and Anita Raj in significant roles.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date​​​​​​: April 24

Lawrence of Punjab

The documentary focuses on the rise of Lawrence Bishnoi as a gangster and the expansion of organised crime in northern India.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: April 27

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Developed by Eric Gobles, this animated series is set in the winter of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana. The series focuses on Eleven and her friends, who unravel a paranormal mystery that has terrorised their town.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 23

Marty Supreme

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama film focusing on Marty Mauser and his quest to become the world champion of ping-pong. Besides Timothee Chalamet, the film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary and Abel Ferrara in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent) and JioHotstar

Release date: April 24

Apex

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, the survival action thriller focuses on a grieving woman who seeks solace in the wilderness only to find herself stuck in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 24

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Greenland 2: Migration

A sequel to the 2020 film Greenland, the film focuses on the surviving Garrity family who must leave their bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, and Tommie Earl Jenkins in key roles.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play and Amazon Prime Video (rent)

Release date: April 24

Supernova Strikers: Genesis

This is a live influencer boxing event which features celebrity boxing matches — including Gala Montes vs Alana Flores — and musical performances from artists like Carin Leon and Ozuna.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 26

If Wishes Could Kill

The K-Drama focuses on 5 high school friends who get a death threat from a mysterious wish-granting app. As they struggle to save themselves, they uncover disturbing truths that connect the app to the sudden death of a classmate.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 24