OTT releases this week (August 17-23): 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Jana Nayagan', 'Toy Story 5' and more to watch this weekend

Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar headlines Welcome To The Jungle, the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film brings together a large ensemble cast and follows a group of characters who find themselves caught in a chaotic situation involving a dangerous jungle. With comedy, action, confusion and unexpected twists, the film promises a light-hearted entertainer for viewers looking for a fun weekend watch.

Release Date: August 21, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

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Jana Nayagan

Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan is another major OTT release this week. Directed by H Vinoth, the political thriller follows an ex-cop who finds himself caught in a larger conflict involving ideology, power and personal choices. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. It is particularly significant for fans as it marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political career.

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Release Date: August 21, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter offers an intimate look at the tennis legend's mindset, career and relentless pursuit of excellence. The documentary follows Djokovic during his return to the Australian Open in 2025, exploring the preparation, obsession and determination that continue to drive him despite having achieved almost everything in tennis.

Release Date: August 20, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

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Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie back for another adventure, this time facing a new challenge from technology. The toys find their place in Bonnie's life threatened by Lilypad, a high-tech tablet that changes the way children play. The animated adventure combines humour, nostalgia and a timely story about technology and childhood.

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Release Date: August 18, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lanterns

DC's highly anticipated superhero series Lanterns introduces audiences to a new chapter in the Green Lantern universe. The story follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and young recruit John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious murder in the American heartland. What begins as a seemingly ordinary case soon develops into a larger mystery with potentially dangerous consequences.

Release Date: August 16, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is a Malayalam romantic comedy centred on newlyweds navigating marriage, family expectations and an unconventional living arrangement. When the couple finds themselves dealing with differences in their personal and family lives, their relationship takes several humorous and unexpected turns.

Release Date: August 21, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Other notable releases

The week also brings several other titles to streaming platforms, including Average Joe Season 2, Love Is Blind: UK Season 3, Blood Sacrifice and S&X. The lineup offers viewers a mix of reality television, crime, drama, romance and international content, giving audiences plenty of alternatives beyond the week's major Indian releases.