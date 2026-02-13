Wondering what to watch this week? The second week of February brings a packed slate of new films and web series across major streaming platforms.

From spine-chilling horror and crime thrillers to reality drama and regional stories, there is plenty dropping online between February 9 and February 15. Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases you can stream right now or add to your watchlist.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Release date: February 13, 2026



OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The ninth and final chapter of the Conjuring Universe brings Ed and Lorraine Warren back for one last case inspired by the Smurl haunting. The film follows the paranormal investigators as they take on a terrifying investigation that tests their beliefs and courage. It marks the farewell to one of the most successful horror franchises and ties up the journey of the iconic duo.

Kaattaan

Release date: February 14, 2026



OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, this gritty action drama unfolds in a rural setting and explores the life of a man seen by some as a threat and by others as a saviour. As tensions rise, the story moves through moral dilemmas, violence and survival, presenting a layered character study with emotional stakes.

The Burbs

Release date: February 9, 2026



OTT Platform: JioHotstar

This black comedy thriller centres on a couple returning to a quiet suburban neighbourhood, only to realise that their neighbours are hiding disturbing secrets. As curiosity turns into suspicion, the story builds into a tense and darkly humorous ride through paranoia and danger.

Kohrra Season 2

Release date: February 11, 2026



OTT Platform: Netflix

The Punjabi crime noir returns with a new investigation involving a woman found dead in a barn. As officers dig deeper into the case, hidden family tensions and the darker realities of rural Punjab begin to surface. The new season continues its grounded storytelling with emotional and psychological layers.

Love Is Blind Season 10

Release date: February 11, 2026



OTT Platform: Netflix

The popular reality series is back with a new group of singles trying to build connections and get engaged without seeing each other face to face. Set this time in Ohio, the season tracks relationships formed through conversations, emotions and commitment before the couples meet in person.



Paathirathri

Release date: February 13, 2026



OTT Platform: ZEE5

This Malayalam suspense thriller follows two police officers who witness a crime during a night patrol but choose to stay silent. Their decision leads to suspension and a personal journey filled with guilt, danger and the search for redemption as they try to correct their mistake.

Baby Girl

Release date: February 12, 2026



OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The Malayalam medical thriller revolves around the disappearance of a newborn from a hospital. As a hospital worker becomes the prime suspect, the investigation uncovers a larger conspiracy and intensifies into a tense race against time.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Release date: February 12, 2026



OTT Platform: Netflix

This dark mystery drama follows a group of lifelong friends who reunite for a funeral, only to find themselves caught in a murder investigation. As the story unfolds across Ireland, secrets, past relationships and unexpected twists shape their journey.