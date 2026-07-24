The fourth week of July brings an exciting mix of fresh Indian originals, regional blockbusters and international series to OTT platforms. Leading this week's lineup is TVF's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, alongside Vikrant Massey's romantic drama Musafir Cafe and Tovino Thomas' Malayalam period action drama Pallichattambi.

From heartfelt comedies and crime thrillers to anime finales and fantasy adventures, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and Apple TV+ have plenty to keep viewers entertained between July 20 and July 26.

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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

TVF's latest comedy-drama follows a laid-back government school principal who joins forces with an unlikely group of teachers to transform one of the city's worst-performing schools. Blending humour with heartfelt moments, the series explores education, teamwork and second chances.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Musafir Cafe

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel, Musafir Cafe stars Vikrant Massey in a heartfelt romantic drama. Set across Bhopal and Mumbai, the series follows two strangers whose chance encounters gradually change the course of their lives, exploring love, ambition and destiny.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Pallichattambi

Tovino Thomas headlines Pallichattambi, a Malayalam period action drama set against the backdrop of Kerala's Vimochana Samaram. The story follows Krishna Pillai, a young man who rises against oppression, blending politics, action and powerful emotions.

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Release Date: July 24, 2026

Platform: Sony LIV

Con City

Tamil crime-comedy Con City revolves around four former criminals trying to leave their past behind and live as an ordinary middle-class family. Their peaceful lives are turned upside down when unexpected visitors threaten to expose their biggest secret.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Platform: Netflix

WWE: Unreal Season 3

The hit WWE documentary series returns with a new season, taking fans behind the scenes of sports entertainment. Featuring exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage and candid interviews with WWE Superstars and executives, the series offers an inside look at the making of major storylines, rivalries and premium live events.

Release Date: July 21, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

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Set in The Big Bang Theory universe, this sci-fi comedy follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom after he accidentally triggers a multiverse disaster. Joined by familiar faces, he embarks on a hilarious mission to restore reality before it's too late.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Other notable releases

This week's OTT slate also includes French crime thriller Elite Force, Kevin Hart's comedy 72 Hours, true-crime documentary A Toxic Love Story, sports comedy The Dink on Apple TV+, The Truthers, Protector, Kannada thriller Case of Kondana, romantic drama Love in Slow Motion, and fantasy-horror film Secret of Kalinga. Together, they offer a diverse mix of genres for binge-watchers.