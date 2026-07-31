Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video are adding several new titles to their libraries between July 27 and August 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Nearly two decades after the original film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites audiences with Miranda Priestly as she navigates the rapidly evolving fashion industry. The sequel explores shifting media landscapes, corporate rivalries and changing relationships while retaining the sharp wit, glamour and workplace drama that made the original a global favourite.

Release Date: July 29, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Gatta Kusthi 2

The sequel to the hit Tamil sports comedy-drama sees Veera and Keerthi return for another entertaining chapter filled with romance, family conflicts and wrestling action. As the couple faces fresh challenges in their married life, Gatta Kusthi 2 blends humour, emotion and high-energy sports sequences, making it a wholesome family entertainer.

Advertisement

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a light-hearted romantic comedy that celebrates love, friendship and the chaos of modern relationships. Filled with humour, heartwarming moments and unexpected twists, the film follows a group of young adults as they navigate romance, misunderstandings and life's surprises, making for an entertaining watch.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Chinna Chinna Aasai

Directed by Varsha Vasudev, Chinna Chinna Aasai is a heartfelt drama set in Varanasi. The story follows Leela, a woman from Tamil Nadu who gets separated from her tour group and unexpectedly forms a bond with Madhavan, a retired teacher from Kerala. Their chance meeting develops into a touching journey of companionship and self-discovery.

Advertisement

Release Date: July 28, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

The Idaho Murders: A College Town Nightmare

This gripping true-crime documentary revisits the shocking 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. Through interviews, archival footage and investigative insights, the series explores the crime that stunned the United States and the investigation that followed.

Release Date: July 29, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

The Dark Knight returns in the second season of the noir-inspired animated series. Bruce Wayne continues his fight against crime in Gotham while iconic villains, including the Joker and the Riddler, make their much-awaited appearances.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

The Legend of Karna

The Legend of Karna is an epic mythological drama that reimagines the life of one of the Mahabharata's most compelling warriors. The series traces Karna's journey from his birth and struggles for acceptance to his unwavering loyalty, extraordinary battlefield skills and the moral dilemmas that defined his legacy. Packed with grand visuals and intense storytelling, it promises to be a major offering for mythology enthusiasts.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV

Other notable releases

This week's OTT lineup also includes medical drama HeartBeat Season 3, Malayalam psychological thriller Balan: The Boy, Mexican suspense series Final Project, courtroom drama Objection My Lord, and family entertainer Rao Bahadur. Together, these titles offer a diverse mix of sports, drama, suspense, legal intrigue and wholesome family entertainment across multiple streaming platforms.