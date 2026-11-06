OTT releases this week (November 2-8): 'Haiwaan', 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forest', 'Resident Evil', other releases to watch this weekend

With titles arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video, audiences have plenty of options to explore from November 2 to 8, 2026.

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Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite in Haiwaan, a Hindi crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film follows a visually impaired man whose life becomes entangled in a dangerous criminal investigation involving a murder and a young girl. As the mystery unfolds, the story explores suspense, deception and the struggle to uncover the truth. Boman Irani also features in the film, alongside a special appearance by Mohanlal. The project marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, bringing together action, crime and psychological tension.

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Release Date: November 6, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is a Hindi fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film follows Rishi, who returns to his ancestral village and breaks an ancient seal in a forbidden forest. His actions unleash mysterious forces, drawing him into a supernatural world connected to local beliefs and folklore. The film combines mythology, suspense and fantasy, with Chhath Puja forming an important part of its cultural setting. It is scheduled to arrive digitally through Amazon Prime Video's rental service before becoming available to subscribers later in November.

Release Date: November 6, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Resident Evil

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Resident Evil is listed among the digital releases scheduled for the first week of November. The title is associated with the popular survival-horror franchise, known for its stories of biological experiments, deadly outbreaks and battles against terrifying creatures. The franchise has expanded across films, television and video games, attracting audiences with its mix of action and horror. The listed digital availability is through a rental service, and viewers should check their regional platform catalogue to confirm which version of the title is available.

Release Date: November 3, 2026

Platform: Prime Video rental

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Minions & Monsters

The animated comedy Minions & Monsters brings the mischievous yellow characters back for another adventure filled with chaos and humour. The film follows the Minions as their attempt to pursue monsters leads them into a series of unpredictable situations. With colourful animation, slapstick comedy and family-friendly entertainment, the title is an option for viewers looking for something lighter during the Diwali week. A Telugu-dubbed version has also been listed, making the film accessible to a wider Indian audience.

Release Date: November 2, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Blind Game

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Arjun Rampal and Priyamani headline Blind Game, a Hindi crime thriller directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan. The story follows a suspended police officer who becomes involved in an investigation surrounding missing money and a group of young people hiding dangerous secrets. What initially appears to be a straightforward case gradually develops into a web of deception, forcing him to question the accounts of those involved. The film also features Rohit Chandel and draws on the premise of the Malayalam thriller 7th Day. It makes its digital debut on ZEE5 during the week.

Release Date: November 4, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Dilwali Diwali

Dilwali Diwali is a Hindi family drama arriving on Netflix just ahead of the festival. The film follows Ansh Sikka, a young man who returns to India after living abroad and hopes to surprise his parents with a new apartment. However, his gesture creates unexpected emotional complications when his parents struggle to leave behind their old home and the memories associated with it. Starring Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli, the film explores generational differences, family expectations and the meaning of home. Its Diwali setting makes it a timely choice for family viewing.

Release Date: November 5, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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I'm Game

Dulquer Salmaan stars in I'm Game, a Malayalam action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The film follows Dan John, a wealthy man drawn to gambling and high-risk decisions. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled in a dangerous world of betting, criminal rivalries and escalating conflicts. Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese and Mysskin also feature in the cast. Combining action, suspense and crime elements, the film is set to make its digital debut with multiple language options, giving audiences across India an opportunity to watch it beyond its theatrical run.

Release Date: November 6, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Meesaya Murukku 2

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns with Meesaya Murukku 2, a Tamil musical drama that follows the journey of an aspiring musician determined to take his talent beyond his immediate surroundings. As he pursues his ambitions, personal struggles, relationships and professional setbacks challenge his determination. The film blends music, romance and comedy while exploring the sacrifices involved in chasing a creative dream. Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J. Achar, Harshath Khan, Karunas and Nassar feature in supporting roles. After its theatrical release, the film is scheduled to arrive on SonyLIV with dubbed versions in several Indian languages.

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Release Date: November 6, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV