OTT releases this week (October 26- November 1): 'Obsession', 'Baththa', 'Mirzapur The Movie', other releases to watch this weekend

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Obsession: The Original Uncut Version

The supernatural horror thriller Obsession follows Bear, a lonely music store employee who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his childhood crush, Nikki, fall in love with him. His wish soon takes a terrifying turn as her affection develops into a dangerous obsession, unleashing disturbing consequences. Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. The original uncut version is scheduled to stream in India just ahead of Halloween.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

The One About Matthew Perry

The One About Matthew Perry is a three-part documentary examining the life and legacy of the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends. Directed by Mary Robertson, the documentary draws on interviews with Perry's family, lifelong friends and professional collaborators, alongside previously unseen photographs and personal archive footage. It traces his rise to Hollywood fame, his long struggle with addiction and his efforts to help others facing similar challenges. The series also reflects on the private person behind one of television's most recognisable comic characters. Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

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Release Date: October 27, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Mirzapur The Movie (extended cut)

Mirzapur The Movie, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, focuses on the power struggle between Kaleen Bhaiya and a new rival Babban Yadav, a rogue and unpredictable drug lord from Jaisalmer. Along with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the film stars Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

The film had a terrific run at the box office, making ₹273.22 crore domestically and ₹338.52 crore worldwide.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baththa

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Vijay Sethupathi headlines Baththa, a Tamil gangster comedy-drama set in 1980s North Chennai. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film follows a feared local criminal whose encounter with a young boy brings an unexpected change in his life. Blending crime, humour and emotion, the story explores the vulnerable side of a man known for his intimidating reputation. Lijomol Jose and Master Sai Prithviraj also feature in the film, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix following its theatrical run.

Release Date: October 29, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Meethe Mein Kya Hai

Meethe Mein Kya Hai is a Hindi family comedy-drama centred on relationships, personal grief and unexpected revelations during a family gathering. The story follows a young widower whose return to a lively household becomes complicated when a surprise marriage announcement brings long-standing disagreements and secrets to the surface. Starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi and Ayesha Raza Mishra, the film combines humour with emotional family moments. It arrives on Netflix as viewers prepare for the festive season.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Akka

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte headline Akka, a Hindi period crime drama set in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru. The series explores a powerful matriarchal underworld controlled by influential women whose authority faces a serious challenge. As rivalries intensify, alliances begin to fracture and a struggle for control threatens to destabilise the criminal empire. Produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Anshuman Pushkar.

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Release Date: October 30, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Dhindora Season 1

Bhuvan Bam's popular comedy series Dhindora follows Babloo, a middle-class family man whose life changes after he unexpectedly wins a lottery worth ₹11 crore. The sudden fortune triggers a chain of misunderstandings and hilarious complications as his family struggles to adjust to its changed circumstances. Bhuvan Bam plays multiple characters, including Babloo and Titu Mama, bringing the familiar humour of his BB Ki Vines universe into a connected storyline. The first season, originally released on YouTube in 2021, is arriving on Netflix for streaming audiences.

Release Date: October 28, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Rudravanam PS

Rudravanam PS is a Telugu investigative thriller following Sub-Inspector Sivakumar, played by Naresh Agastya, as he investigates a disturbing mystery in the village of Rudravanam. The discovery of a headless body and a subsequent disappearance lead him towards a web of corruption, political influence and concealed secrets. As the case becomes increasingly complicated, the officer must confront powerful individuals determined to keep the truth hidden. The seven-episode series is directed by Sasidhar Munnangi.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Platform: ZEE5