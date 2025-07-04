OTT weekend watchlist: Spy games to gang wars, what to stream this weekend across Netflix, Prime & more

From spy comedies to political thrillers and gritty gang wars, this weekend’s OTT lineup is stacked with drama, action, and nostalgia across platforms. Whether you're into muscle-bound mayhem, courtroom clashes, or deep-cut historical thrillers, there's something here to keep your screen—and your mind—busy. Here's what to watch:

Cena x Chopra | Heads of State | Prime Video

What do you get when you throw John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Idris Elba into a global conspiracy? A wildly chaotic action-comedy with explosions, one-liners, and CIA-level confusion. Heads of State isn’t here for logic—it’s here for the ride.

Thugged Out | Thug Life | Theatrical/Coming Soon

Tamil cinema’s gangster game levels up with Thug Life, a blood-soaked street saga that channels Vikram’s energy and ups the ante. Power shifts, betrayals, and brutal set pieces mark this as a must-watch for fans of raw, high-stakes storytelling.

Dreams Return | The Sandman: Season 2 | Netflix

The Dreaming gets darker in The Sandman’s much-awaited second season. Neil Gaiman’s cult universe dives deeper into myth and madness. Jump in before spoilers start flooding every timeline you scroll.

Madras Magic | Madras Matinee | Netflix

A love letter to Tamil cinema, Madras Matinee is a slow-burning gem for cinephiles. Part memoir, part mystery, it's a film about films—and it’s quietly becoming the talk of streaming circles.

Wife Rebooted | The Good Wife (India) | JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar

Adapted from the hit American series, this Indian legal drama leans into moral ambiguity and domestic fallout. With a layered female lead and chessboard courtroom strategy, it’s a slow-burn with staying power.

Rajiv Files | The Hunt for Rajiv | SonyLIV

Based on real events, The Hunt brings the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to the screen in chilling detail. It’s political history reimagined as thriller—taut, loaded, and controversial.

Paramasivan Verdict | Paramasivan Fathima | Aha

This courtroom-political crossover follows a lone woman standing against power. With stakes that ripple beyond the gavel, Paramasivan Fathima is a reminder that justice isn't always quiet.

Kaalidhar Twist | Kaalidhar Laapata | Zee5

Abhishek Bachchan returns in a gripping family drama about betrayal and abandonment. Kaalidhar Laapata is less loud spectacle, more emotional gut punch—and it hits hard.

Special Ops Heat | Special Ops: Season 2 (Preview) | Disney+ Hotstar

It drops next week, but early looks at Special Ops 2 suggest a cyber-espionage angle that updates the franchise’s adrenaline with digital-age threats. Keep this one on your radar.