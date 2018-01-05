Padmavati row: Karni Sena wants a complete ban despite CBFC's green signal; demands Prasoon Joshi's resignation

Even CBFC's green signal for Padmavati, the controversial period-drama film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, could not abate Shri Rajput Karni Sena's anger. After making a few modifications, the Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A certificate to the Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone - Shahid Kapoor starrer film. According to the suggested modifications, the title has now been changed and renamed after Mallik Muhammad Jaisi's epic poem 'Padmavat', insinuating that the movie is a depiction of the fictional poem.

The decision was confirmed on 28th December after a long discussion by a special panel of examining committee, including Prasoon Joshi reviewed the film. Arvind Singh, a former royal family member stated, "We have told as per our understanding, our grip. From my side, there definitely was a recommendation that the film is not allowed to release. In this film of 2 hours 41 minutes, there were some controversial facts. This film can upset both Rajput and Muslim community."

All the modifications have failed to satisfy Karni Sena's anger for the film and the filmmaker. Karni Sena claims that the film glorifies the barbarian invader Allauddin Khilji and asked for a total ban on the release of the film.

Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gagomedi questioned the silence of pro-Hindutva organisations like Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on CBFC's green signal. He also stated that their voice will not be suppressed, and any insults to Rani Padmini will not be tolerated.

The blaze is so violent that they demanded the removal of newly appointed CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and to imprison Sanjay Leela Bhansali for portraying the Rajput queen, Rani Padmavati in a supposed negative light. They also threatened to burn all theatres screening the movie. They have also questioned the investments made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the Rs 180 crore-budgeted film, which was made during the period of demonetization.

A recent report says that the Shri Karni Sena will hold a countrywide protest against the release of the film from January 5. They have also demanded the resignation of I&B minister Smriti Irani, former shooter and politician Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Prasoon Joshi.

As of now, the film indulged in controversy is scheduled to release on February 9, along with Anushka Sharma's home production film Pari. Also, Akshay Kumar's Padman is scheduled to release a few days earlier to the release of the movie.