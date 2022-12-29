'Besharam Rang' controversy: SRK, Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' needs to reclad for Censor board

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Pathan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is currently creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release next month. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday advised the makers of the film to make some tweaks in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said.

The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. After a thorough examination process, as per the board's guidelines, Joshi said that the board has directed Yash Raj Films (YRF) to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs, and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release, a report in ANI said.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, "Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release."

Joshi added that: "CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

He further said: “Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Pathaan, which would see Khan’s comeback after five years, has been in the news for various controversies about its soundtrack. The movie’s song Besharam Rang first stirred controversy as Deepika’s saffron bikini and sensual dance moves irked many. Many critics, including politicians and leaders from right-wing ideologies, branded the song as “vulgar”. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

Further, Shah Rukh’s green shirt in the song was also criticised. Politicians like Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam also opposed the song and asked for reshoots of the offensive scenes.

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video reportedly acquired the OTT rights to Pathaan for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore. As per news reports, the movie may make an OTT debut in late March or early April. There is currently no official information available regarding the movie's OTT release though.