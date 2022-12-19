'Pathaan' row: BJP leader sparks fresh controversy, says Shah Rukh Khan should 'watch film with daughter'

Amid raging debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan and its song Besharam Rang, Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Girish Gautam has said that the Bollywood superstar should watch the film with his daughter. Gautam went ahead and challenged the actor to make a similar film on other faiths.

Gautam was quoted as saying by NDTV, “Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it.”

The issue is likely to be picked up for debate in the five-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly among other issues. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker, however, is not the only one to condemn the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra objected to the use of saffron costumes in the song Besharam Rang and threatened to ban the film in the state if those shots are not replaced.

Mishra tweeted in Hindi, “Actress Deepika Padukone supporting ‘tukde tukde’ gang in the song of the film Pathaan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the song should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said Pathaan is a patriotic movie but in an action way. Responding to a fan on Twitter, he said, “Pathaan is patriotic but in an action way.”

#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way https://t.co/DIhZaEb1hN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Khan also addressed the protests around Pathaan in his Kolkata International Film Festival address. Khan said, “Somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption, increases its commercial value. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it destructive and divisive.”

The movie has been mired in controversy due to its song Besharam Rang. The song has been criticised by political parties for its visuals and costumes. Pathaan is a spy thriller action flick and is one of the many Yash Raj Films’ spy universe movies. The Shah Rukh Khan film is all set to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

