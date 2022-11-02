Pathaan teaser out: YRF releases teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie on superstar’s 57th birthday

Much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan has been released on the occasion of the superstar’s 57th birthday today. Avid cinema watchers and fans of the actor can watch the teaser on YouTube and social media handles of Yash Raj Films and the actors. The teaser starts with a montage of action scenes featuring Khan and progresses to show more adrenaline-filled action scenes featuring the second lead John Abraham and female lead Deepika Padukone.

Yash Raj Films shared the one minute 25 second-long-teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lijiye…. #PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only on a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

A special surprise for a very special day! #PathaanTeaser is here 💥

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/2frJU3eKne — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 2, 2022

The teaser was met with mixed responses upon its release. While some users were ecstatic about Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback, others were skeptical due to the sub-par VFX used in the film.

A user wrote, "I loved the #PathaanTeaser The movie looks interesting. The scale and VFX of the movie is good. John looks menacing. Deepika looks extremely HOT. SRK nailed it with his dialogues and action. It was slick and smooth. BGM was Mass. Maza aa gaya!"

Another user wrote, "Should have shot at real locations. The CGI looks too cheap. Disappointed from @yrf #PathaanTeaser"

Pathaan will release on silver screen on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. King Khan shot the film in YRF Studios prior to COVID-19 second wave whereas some parts were shot in Dubai as well.

