Patrick Stewart, known for 'Star Trek', dies at 86; Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, others pay tributes

Stewart, whose career spanned theatre, science fiction and superhero films, is survived by his wife, Sunny, and his two children, Daniel and Sophie.

Patrick Stewart’s family issues statement

His death was announced on Thursday through his official Instagram account.

The post read, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

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The statement added, “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”

Hugh Jackman, others remember Patrick Stewart

Several Hollywood celebrities remembered Stewart on social media, including actor Hugh Jackman, who worked extensively with him in the X-Men franchise.

The late X-Men star's long-time colleague Sir Ian McKellen, known for his work in The Lord of the Rings and The Da Vinci Code, wrote in a long and emotional social media post, "Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."

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After Stewart's passing, X-Men producer Marvel Studios posted a poignant tribute on X.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a social media post that Stewart's performance could make even the most powerful characters seem "profoundly human".

British broadcaster Piers Morgan remembered Patrick Stewart as "a Yorkshireman to his bootstraps", adding that the late actor persuaded him to switch from PG Tips tea to Yorkshire Gold.

From Shakespeare to Star Trek

Stewart was born in Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire on 13 July 1940. His interest in acting and drama began after he was introduced to Shakespeare at school.

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Sir Patrick Stewart became an ambassador for the domestic abuse charity Refuge in 2007. Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart in 2010.

He is remembered for performances across genres, particularly as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and for his work in the X-Men franchise. Stewart reprises his role as Professor X in the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18, 2026.