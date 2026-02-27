Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 clash a 'celebration of cinema': Harish Shankar

As anticipation builds for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, director Harish Shankar has addressed speculation around the film's proximity to other major releases, including Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. With multiple big-ticket films arriving in theatres within days of each other, industry watchers have pointed to a possible box-office showdown. Shankar, however, sees things differently.

Speaking about the crowded release window, the director emphasised that the simultaneous arrival of several films should not automatically be framed as a rivalry.

"Even during the festive weekend of Pongal, when multiple films are released, I don't see one film to another film as a competitive thing because I think it's a celebration of cinema, not a competition of cinema." as quoted by Variety India.

According to him, cinema thrives when audiences have options, much like during festive seasons when multiple movies perform well together. Rather than viewing the overlap as a competition, he described it as a moment that highlights the vibrancy of the industry.

Shankar suggested that Telugu cinema is currently enjoying a strong phase, with varied projects reaching completion and finding theatrical space. In that context, he believes there is room for more than one film to succeed.

The filmmaker also pointed out that each of the upcoming releases caters to a distinct audience segment. While Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic carry their own genre appeal and star value, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is positioned as a mass entertainer headlined by Pawan Kalyan. That distinction, he implied, reduces the likelihood of direct competition.

"I never look at another film as a rival and believe every release adds value to theatres." said Harish Shankar, as quoted by Variety India

He further indicated that audiences ultimately decide a film's fate based on content and connection rather than release dates alone. By maintaining a positive outlook, Shankar appeared keen to shift the narrative away from box-office battles and towards collective growth for the industry.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is scheduled to release on March 26, arriving shortly after the other two films, and expectations remain high among fans.