People want to keep spectacular films for theatre, out-of-the-box content for OTT: filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Global streaming giant Netflix is keen on expanding in India, its fastest-growing market globally. According to Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-CEO, Netflix saw 30 per cent increase in engagement and watch time and an increase in revenue in 2022 in India. “In India last we had 28 originals, 100 so far since we’ve launched and the diversity of the projects is really thrilling.

Projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, etc. have travelled around the globe. India is our fastest-growing market in the world,” Sarandos said at Heeramandi’s teaser launch event in the presence of Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, who are among the cast of the new Netflix series.

“I enjoy making those big-scale films and it comes naturally to me shifting to digital, I’ve made it even bigger with Heeramandi. Any filmmaker who says he knows the audience is living in a fool’s paradise. You never know the audience. To understand how they’re changing is impossible. Filmmaker is the one who should bring about a change for the audience. Post covid they want spectacular films for theatre and unusual out of the box content for OTT,” Bhansali said.

He added that people’s demand of quality has gone up. A filmmaker now has to work very hard to give a new treatment, the new subject. “They have to cause the change and let the audience not change.”

Sarandos recently at the Economic Times Global Business Summit said that India will get a bigger slice of Netflix’s $17 billion content budget given the growing engagement with its offerings and rising revenue from viewers in the country.

“We’re constantly thinking what should be the right content for audiences. People want to either connect with it or escape. If feels like a responsibility more than an opportunity to make audiences happy. Watching a movie at home v/s in a theatre is a different experience. It’s not style over substance, it’s style and substance for digital,” Sarandos said.