PM Modi to launch the first-ever torch relay for historic Chess Olympiad session

On June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first-ever torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The International Chess Federation, FIDE, has implemented the Chess Olympiad Torch, which is an Olympic tradition but has never been done before in the Chess Olympiad, and this year would be the first. Moreover, the honour will be India's which will become the first-ever nation to have held the Chess Olympiad torch relay.

Notably, this tradition of the torch relay for the Chess Olympiad will henceforth always begin in India and travel across all continents before reaching the host country, highlighting the Indian roots of the game.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will be passing on the torch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will then pass it on to Indian Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The flame would then be carried to 75 cities over the course of 40 days, culminating at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Chess grandmasters from around the state are expected to be presented with the torch at each place.

Chennai will host the 44th Chess Olympiad from July 28 to August 10, 2022. The prestigious tournament, which has been held since 1927, will be held for the first time in India and in Asia after 30 years. With 189 countries expected to compete, this tournament is easily expected to be the largest chess Olympiad ever.

Also read: PM to launch projects worth Rs 21,000 cr during two-day Gujarat visit

Also read: PM to inaugurate Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, 5 underpasses on June 19