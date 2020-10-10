PM Narendra Modi to be first film to hit cinema halls post-COVID

Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Prime Minister Modi, will be re-released in cinema halls on October 15. This will be the first movie to hit theatres upon lifting of the COVID-19 related curbs on cinema halls and multiplexes are lifted.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's poster on his Twitter timeline and stated, "In cinemas next week.. PM Narendra Modi- starring Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role- will re-release in cinemas next week... official poster announcing the theatrical release."

The film directed by Omung Kumar first released on May 24, 2019. On the opening day, this film made Rs 2.88 crore. The movie charted PM Modi's journey from poverty and selling tea on railway stations to becoming the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film features actors like Manoj Joshi, Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Anjan Shrivastav and Rajendra Gupta in pivotal roles.

The movie was mired in controversies since it released a month ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission banned the film stating that biopics having political storylines are likely to threaten level playing field.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes since October 15. As per the new Unlock guidelines, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity with a one seat distance in order to maintain appropriate physical distance between people.