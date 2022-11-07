Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets a new release date

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer retelling of the Ramayana Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. Adipurush director Om Raut shared an official statement saying that the team needs more time in order to “give a complete visual experience to the viewers.”

The statement further read, “We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.” Adipurush will be releasing alongside movies like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan (June 2), Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 (June 23) and Kartik Aaryan’s Satya Prem ki Katha (June 29) in the same month.

The Prabhas-starrer was initially supposed to release on the occasion of Sankranti on January 12, 2023. Soon after the teaser of the much-awaited Prabhas film came out, netizens trolled it for sub-par VFX, visual effects and poor portrayals of important characters. Users also claimed that the 1987 serial Ramayan and the 1993 anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama were much more authentic depictions than Adipurush.

Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and celebrates ‘victory of good over evil.’ The cast includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in significant roles.

