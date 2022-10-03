Prabhas or Ram Charan? Netizens debate on the better Lord Rama after Adipurush teaser

Twitter users have begun comparing the performance of Prabhas as Raghava in Om Raut-directorial Adipurush with that of Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Users claimed that Ram Charan was a much better choice to play Lord Rama and that SS Rajamouli knows his actors’ strengths and weaknesses much better. A user wrote, “True Prabhas could have looked way much better than this. Ram Charan looked so convincing when he was projected as Ram in RRR.”

Another user, however, begged to differ and wrote, “I don’t know why people are saying Prabhas is not good for the role of Lord Ram. They are comparing it by showing Ram Charan’s poster of RRR. I mean how can you compare Rajamouli movie’s poster or scene with Om Raut’s. Compare it with Baahubali posters if you want to.”

A user said even though the Adipurush teaser has disappointed moviegoers, actors from down south are still a better choice to portray Lord Ram on the silver screen. The user wrote, “And also Ram Charan would play it whether… Prabhas has failed poorly but still I believe actors from south will be more authentic for these roles because their looks are natural Indian and we resemble them whereas so called Bollywood has become fake and adapting western looks…”

Adipurush’s teaser was revealed on Sunday amid much fanfare. The film, directed by Om Raut, will be released on January 12 next year in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It has been produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair and Prasad Sutar. Made at a huge budget of around Rs 500 crore, the film is centred around Raghava, the King of Ayodhya, who travels to the Lanka island to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of the demon king Lankesh, who kidnapped her. Actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh can be seen playing pivotal roles.

