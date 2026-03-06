Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans to present Oscars 2026

Priyanka Chopra is set to join a star-studded lineup of presenters at the 98th annual Academy Awards on March 15. The event, which will be broadcast live on ABC, promises a night filled with excitement, as Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow reunite on stage for an Iron Man reunion, much to the delight of fans. Chopra confirmed her participation with a social media post, further building anticipation for the iconic awards show.

This announcement follows Chopra’s recent appearance at the Golden Globes, where she shared the red carpet with K-Pop artist Lisa and presented an award. Along with her post, the actress also revealed a full list of this year’s presenters, including a caption that read, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”

Other notable presenters include Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, and Paul Mescal. The Oscars will also see a return from the 2025 best actor winners, Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison, as well as the supporting actor winners, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana, continuing the prestigious Oscars tradition.

The presenter list also features an impressive lineup of stars, including Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani. With such a diverse lineup, this year’s ceremony is sure to be a night of high energy and star power.

Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars, and the nominations are already setting the stage for fierce competition. This year, "Sinners" leads the way with 16 nominations, while major acting nominees include Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value in the Best Actress category. In the Best Actor category, nominees include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon.

The evening will also feature live performances of the Best Song nominees, adding to the entertainment of an already star-studded event.