Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie, 2.0 finally gets a release date

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's much awaited sequel of blockbuster movie, Endhiran, 2.0, finally has a release date. Fans are sure to rejoice at this news as this sci-fi movie has already been delayed multiple times, pushing the release date further and further. But finally, director Shankar Shanmugham revealed that the movie will be released on November 29 this year. It turned out to be earlier than expected as rumours about 2.0's release in 2019 were running rife.

"Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018 (sic)," tweeted Shanmugham.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 - Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

The film has been a long time coming. Five years after Endhiran's release, Shanmugham, announced that he would be coming up with a sequel. The makers started the shoot of 2.0 in 2015, and the primary shooting was wrapped up in 2017.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 was then scheduled for release on Diwali 2017 but the film's VFX subsequently had to be outsourced to Hollywood studios.

Moreover the fact that the makers were over-cautious about not leaking any of the movie's stills meant that they had to constantly fight off paparazzi and bystanders. There was a fallout between director Shankar Shanmugham and producers Lyca Production. According to reports, Rajinikanth had to step in to make amends.

An unfinished trailer that was screened at Lyca Productions chief K Subaskaran's birthday, was also later leaked online. Someone present at the event is said to have shot the trailer and later leaked it online.

Nevertheless, after so many hurdles, the film is finally going to see the light of the day.