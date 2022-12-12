Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday: First look from upcoming film 'Jailer' to be released today

Makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer have announced that the first glimpse of Thalaiva’s character in the film will be released on his 72nd birthday today. Rajinikanth will be seen essaying the role of jailer Muthivel Pandian in this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Sun Pictures tweeted, “Muthuvel Pandian arrives at 12.12.2022- 6 PM. Wishing superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday.”

Sun Pictures officially announced the film under the title Thalaivar 169 in February this year and shared the first poster of the film in June this year. The film focuses on a dreaded gangster and his men who plot to escape from prison but their attempts are thwarted by a strict jailer. The jailor’s attempts at thwarting the gang’s plan form the core of the story. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. Jailer will release in the summer of 2023.

This is the first collaboration between Thalaiva, Nelson Dilipkumar, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Nelson’s last projects include Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast and Sivakartikeyan-starrer Doctor. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe and the 2020 film Darbar, both of which were box office successes.

Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, composed music for films like the Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram/Vikram Hitlist, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, and Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambala. Besides Ravichander, the film’s technical crew comprises editor R Nirmal and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Also read: Sun Pictures releases first poster of Rajinikanth’s 169th film ‘Jailer’; details here