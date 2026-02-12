Rajpal Yadav ₹9 crore debt case: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, others come to comedian's rescue; FWICE weighs in

As actor Rajpal Yadav awaits a crucial bail hearing following his surrender at Tihar Jail in a long-running cheque bounce case involving nearly ₹9 crore, several prominent figures from the Hindi film industry have stepped forward with financial support, signalling strong solidarity within Bollywood.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Yadav’s manager Goldie confirmed that leading actors and filmmakers have reached out during this difficult period.

“A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgan have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan; he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” he said.

Goldie refrained from commenting on whether assistance had been sought prior to Yadav’s surrender but acknowledged the overwhelming response from the industry. “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock, and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also formally extended support. In an official statement, the body appealed to filmmakers, artists and well-wishers to offer monetary assistance.

“Members and well-wishers willing to offer monetary assistance may contribute directly to Shri Rajpal Yadav or route their support through FWICE. The Federation assures complete transparency, and any funds received will be responsibly consolidated and handed over to assist him in settling his dues at the earliest,” the statement read.

Goldie shared that Yadav’s bail application has already been filed and expressed hope for his release. “We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released,” he said, adding that the family remains mentally strong and hopeful.

The legal dispute dates back over a decade to loans taken for Yadav’s directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, which underperformed at the box office, eventually leading to repayment challenges and court action.