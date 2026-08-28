Raksha Bandhan 2026: 'Jigra', 'Tripling', 'Dhanak' — Movies, series on Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV celebrating the sibling bond

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Raksha Bandhan

Where to watch: ZEE5

Akshay Kumar's 2022 family drama follows Lala Kedarnath, a brother determined to get his four sisters married despite financial difficulties and social pressures. The film focuses on the responsibilities, sacrifices and emotional attachment between a brother and his sisters. It is a suitable choice for viewers looking for a traditional family drama centred on family values and sibling relationships.

Jigra

Where to watch: Netflix

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For those who prefer an action-packed take on sibling love, Jigra is a strong pick. Alia Bhatt plays Satya, a fiercely protective sister who goes to extraordinary lengths to rescue her younger brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, after he is imprisoned abroad and sentenced to death. The film puts a dramatic spin on the idea of a sister going to any lengths to protect her brother.

Fiza

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan headline this emotional 2000 drama about a sister's desperate search for her missing brother. After her brother disappears during the Mumbai riots, Fiza refuses to give up on him and sets out to find him. What she discovers changes the course of both their lives. The film explores family, loss and a sister's determination to bring her brother home.

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Dhanak

Where to watch: Netflix

Nagesh Kukunoor's Dhanak offers a gentler and more feel-good portrayal of sibling love. The story follows young siblings Pari and Chotu as they embark on a journey across Rajasthan after Pari promises to help her visually impaired younger brother regain his eyesight. Their journey highlights innocence, determination and the deep affection between siblings.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Where to watch: Prime Video

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around the Mehra family and features Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as siblings Kabir and Ayesha. Set largely aboard a cruise celebrating their parents' wedding anniversary, the film explores family expectations, personal choices and the ways siblings can become each other's strongest support system.

Goodbye

Where to watch: Netflix

Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna star in Goodbye, a family dramedy about four adult siblings who return home following their mother's sudden death. While the film deals with grief, it also captures the arguments, differences and affection that define relationships between grown-up siblings. It is a relatable choice for families looking for an emotional yet light-hearted watch.

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Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Where to watch: ZEE5

A perfect family watch, Hum Saath-Saath Hain celebrates the love, loyalty and unity shared between siblings. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film revolves around the Chaturvedi family and the close bond between brothers Vivek, Prem and Vinod, along with their sister Sangeeta. Its emphasis on family unity makes it particularly fitting for a festive gathering.

Tripling

Where to watch: ZEE5

A warm and funny story about three siblings, Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan, who reunite for a road trip. Their arguments, teasing and emotional support make the sibling bond relatable, while the journey gradually brings them closer. The series is a good pick for viewers who want something light-hearted and entertaining.

Ghar Wapsi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ghar Wapsi follows Shekhar as he returns home after losing his job and reconnects with his family. His equation with his younger sister Suruchi combines playful banter with genuine affection. The series explores how family relationships can provide comfort and support during uncertain times.

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Gullak

Where to watch: SonyLIV

A slice-of-life family drama centred on the Mishra family, Gullak captures the everyday experiences of an Indian middle-class household. The sibling relationship between Aman and Anand features the familiar mix of fights, teasing, rivalry and affection found in many families. Its relatable storytelling makes it an easy choice for a family viewing session.