‘Ram Setu’, ‘Liger’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’: Top OTT, theatrical releases this Diwali

Here’s some good news for movie enthusiasts! It will be a clash of the titans in theatres this Diwali as Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn’s Thank God and Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar-starrer Har Har Mahadev are releasing on the same day. While Ram Setu and Thank God will release in Hindi, Har Har Mahadev is a multilingual release. The OTT world is also replete with releases like Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara.

OTT, theatrical releases this Diwali

Ram Setu (Theatres)

The latest Akshay Kumar film focuses on an archaeologist who is on a project to prove the existence of Ram Setu. Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and has been jointly backed by Amazon Prime Video, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in significant roles. The film will release alongside Ajay Devgn’s Thank God and Subodh Bhave’s Har Har Mahadev in theatres on October 25.

Thank God (Theatres)

The upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer fantasy comedy film focuses on an egoistic real estate broker in huge debts who meets with an accident. The broker realises that he is in heaven upon gaining consciousness. Besides Devgn, the film features Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. It will be released in theatres on October 25.

Har Har Mahadev (Theatres)

The Abhijit Shirish Deshpande-directorial focuses on a battle wherein only 300 Maratha soldiers led by Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against a 12,000-strong Mughal army. This film features Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and SayalI Sanjeev in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in theatres on October 25.

Liger (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film charts the journey of Liger, a street fighter with speech issues who becomes a successful MMA fighter. The Puri Jagannadh-directorial features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and Ronit Roy in significant roles. Liger will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on October 21.

Bimbisara (Zee5)

The period film features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a dual role as King Bimbisara and Devadutta. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the film also features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles. Bimbisara will be available in Telugu on Zee5 from October 21.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of the popular series focuses on a group of friends who balance their personal and professional lives and discover their lives in Mumbai. The series features Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, SayanI Gupta, Prateik Babbar and Lisa Ray in significant roles.

Ammu (Amazon Prime Video)

Ammu features Aishwarya Lekshmi as a housewife who would go to any lengths to get her abusive husband his job of a police inspector. The film also features Bobby Simha and Naveen Chandra in lead roles. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 19.

Tripling Season 3 (TVF, Zee5)

Season 3 of the popular TVF series focuses on siblings Chanchal, Chandan and Chitvan who set out on a road trip to discover themselves. This series features Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kubbra Sait, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur in significant roles.

Oke Oka Jeevitham (Sony Liv)

The Telugu science-fiction drama focuses on three friends Adhi, Chaitu and Sreenu who are struggling in their lives. While Adhi is an aspiring musician, Chaitu is unable to find a bride and Sreenu regrets not studying properly. It features Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, RItu Varma, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi and Nassar in significant roles. The film is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

