'Ram Setu' trailer divides Twitter users; some back concept, others criticise it for sub-par VFX

Trailer of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Ram Setu released today. Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens had mixed reactions as some backed it for its unique concept whereas others condemned it for average VFX. A user tweeted, “What I like about the trailer the most is the creator has given proper context that the movie revolves around the Supreme Court verdict of Ram Setu’s existence. Not an imaginary plot unlike other, eye pleasing locations and good dialogues. Great trailer.”

Another user wrote, “ “Duniya me Shree ram ke lakhon mandir hain, par set sirf ek.” Ram Setu trailer is very amazing. Finally old Akki is back. VFX is better than Adipurush. Hope the movie will do well at the box office. All the best Akshay Kumar.”

While users were positive about the concept and story of the upcoming Akshay Kumar movie, they were not so sure with regards to the level of VFX employed in the movie. A user tweeted, “Armaan Kohli did it better and had better VFX in 20 years ago in Jaani Dushman- Ek Anokhi Kahani where Akki was in side role. Fifth disaster in a row.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to Ram Setu’s trailer

Ram Setu trailer released today

Akshay Kumar shared the two minute nine-second-long trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, “You loved the first glimpse of Ram Setu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. Become a part of the Ram Setu family this Diwali. Ram Setu. 25th October. Only in theatres worldwide.”

Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Shama and features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha. It is an action-adventure film that focuses on an archeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Amazon Prime Video, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment have co-produced the film. Ram Setu will release alongside Ajay Devgn’s Thank God in theatres on October 25.

