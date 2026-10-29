Ram, Sita and Ravana, told in gold: How Amrapali designed 4,000 jewellery pieces for ‘Ramayana’: Rise of a Legend

The design team researched Indian mythology, ancient ornamentation, temple art, sculpture and traditional jewellery forms, working closely with the film’s creative team.

The result is a system of visual codes: Ayodhya is marked by symmetry, royal restraint and Ram’s Surya motif; Mithila uses floral curves and delicate detailing for Sita; and Lanka employs bold, sculptural forms, angular contours and darker stones to convey power.

For Ravana, the jewellery had to reflect both his authority and his devotion to Shiva while also fitting Lanka’s dramatic geography.

“Ram is, of course, God, but he’s a husband and he’s a son and he’s a brother,” Arora said, explaining why each character’s ornaments required careful narrative thought.

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Every Piece Made for the Screen

None of the more than 4,000 pieces shown so far were taken from existing inventory. Each was newly made for the production, even as designers repeatedly returned to the Amrapali Museum for motifs and references.

The team had to balance cinematic scale with wearability: pieces needed to read clearly on an IMAX-sized frame without restricting actors’ movement.

Arora described the process as demanding, noting that designs, timelines and even physical pieces changed during production. “There’s been everything with designs, with characters, with timings, with change of designs... with things breaking,” he said.

Jewellery as Storytelling

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The ornaments are tied directly to plot moments. Ram’s appearance in Ayodhya differs from his look in exile, while Sita’s dropped ornaments during her captivity become part of the story itself. “You cannot have a wrong necklace or a wrong piece when a portrayal of that is happening,” Arora said.

The film’s makers said the jewellery was designed to embody each character’s heritage and evolution. “More than embellishment, these pieces are woven into the storytelling, helping create a world that is both timeless and immersive,” they said in a statement.

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A Résumé Built for Epic Storytelling

Amrapali did not arrive at Ramayana: Rise of a Legend as an unknown quantity. The Jaipur-based house had already shaped jewellery for landmark Indian films including Baahubali, Manikarnika and Tumbbad, building a reputation for translating historical and mythological worlds through traditional craftsmanship.

That experience gave the team a ready understanding of how ornaments can signal power, devotion, region and character on screen—skills it now brought to the film’s Ayodhya, Mithila and Lanka.