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'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2

'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2

The latest booking milestone came during the extended Diwali holiday period, when cinema attendance typically receives a boost as families and moviegoers head to theatres

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 2:34 PM IST
'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2Ranbir Kapoor (left), Yash (centre) in stills from Ramayana. Photo: Screengrab

Ramayana has created history on BookMyShow, recording the highest-ever hourly ticket bookings for an Indian film. The mythological epic reportedly sold more than 1,40,000 tickets in a single hour, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2.

Released in theatres on November 5, the film has generated considerable interest among moviegoers. The latest milestone highlights strong demand for the film. It puts it ahead of some of the biggest commercial releases in Indian cinema in peak hourly ticket sales on the online booking platform.

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According to an official social media post, Ramayana's 1,40,000 ticket bookings in an hour, surpassed Dhurandhar 2, which recorded 1,09,170 tickets. Pushpa 2 previously held a benchmark of 1,07,650 tickets booked in an hour.

READ THIS: Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

The figures reflect the highest number of tickets booked during a single hour for each film on BookMyShow. They should not be confused with total ticket sales, opening-day collections or overall box-office earnings.

Ramayana's ticket bookings surge during Diwali

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The latest booking milestone came during the extended Diwali holiday period, when cinema attendance typically receives a boost as families and moviegoers head to theatres. The festive timing appears to have contributed to the film's booking momentum following its November 5 release.

Trade reports also indicated that Ramayana witnessed a sharp increase in hourly bookings on Monday morning. The film reportedly recorded around 91,500 ticket bookings between 9 am and 10 am, compared with 54,760 during the corresponding hour on Sunday.

The surge helped the film move past the earlier hourly booking records and establish a new benchmark on BookMyShow.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore club

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Ramayana: Cast and other details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The film brings the Indian epic to the big screen on a large cinematic scale, with its cast and mythology-driven storyline generating significant audience interest.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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