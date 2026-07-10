Ramayana goes global: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash to reveal exclusive first look at San Diego Comic-Con

The Rs 4,000 crore mythological epic produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari will receive a major global showcase at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, organisers confirmed. The film’s creative team and lead stars will present an exclusive first look on July 23 in Ballroom 20, one of the convention’s largest venues.

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SDCC slot for Indian epic

According to the official SDCC schedule, Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and leading actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will appear on a Ramayana panel on July 23 at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST). The panel description calls the project “one of the biggest cinematic undertakings in Indian film history” and promises an exclusive first look at the sweeping retelling of the ancient epic.

“Comic-Con gives it a global platform; the idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic but as a cinematic spectacle to the world.” Mid-Day quoted its source as saying.

A strategic global push

The Ballroom 20 presentation — a venue that can seat roughly 4,800 attendees and regularly hosts major studio showcases — underlines the producers’ intention to position Ramayana for international audiences.

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The SDCC listing teases a high-stakes story: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

If the appearance proceeds as planned, Ramayana will be the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to secure a prominent showcase at SDCC, moving the project into a space traditionally dominated by Hollywood franchises.

READ MORE: Ramayana: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor will earn from the epic saga

Trailer launch in New Delhi

Before the Comic-Con reveal, the makers are reportedly planning a grand trailer launch at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, Variety India reported. That event is expected to offer audiences in India the most extensive look yet at the film before the team travels to the US.



The production is also said to be exploring a wider international promotional campaign, including potential live performances by composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the legendary composers collaborating on Ramayana’s soundtrack, though those plans have not been officially announced.

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Star-studded ensemble and release plan

Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare. The two-part saga is slated for a Diwali 2026 release for Part 1, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027.

“We’re telling a story that belongs to the world, and Comic-Con allows us to introduce that vision to a global audience.” Namit Malhotra said in a statement to the press.