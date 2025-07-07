Ramayana: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor will earn from the epic saga

With names like Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman, VFX company DNEG making it to the credits of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part mythological epic, Ramayana, the budget is expected to be unprecedented for an Indian movie. What’s also substantial is the fee commanded by actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the movies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kapoor is reportedly set to earn close to Rs 150 crore for the two-film project. As per trade reports the actor has been signed for around Rs 70-75 crore per film, totalling Rs 150 crore for the two films.

Not only this, as per Bollywood Hungama, the movies have a budget of Rs 1,600 crore. The first part is expected to be made at a budget of Rs 900 crore, and Rs 700 crore has been set aside for the sequel. Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2026, and the second part would follow on Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Advertisement

Ramayana is backed by Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Acclaimed stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris will oversee the action choreography, visual effects are managed by Namit Malhotra’s DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX company, with renowned composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman collaborating for the film’s score.

The teaser for Ramayana was released last week, with multiple screenings across nine cities, as well as a major presence at New York’s Times Square.