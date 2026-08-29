Ramayana timeline explained: Why the epic’s story, manuscripts and artworks may belong to different eras

Pattanaik bases his estimate partly on details within the epic. The Ramayana features horse-drawn chariots, which appeared in India roughly 3,500 years ago, while domesticated elephants became established later. “The proof that we have is 2,800 years ago. Therefore I'm saying that the story took place approximately 3,000 years ago,” he said, while acknowledging that the estimate is a “speculation” and a “guesstimate”.

Geography offers another set of clues

The epic’s references to sal, Ashoka and Mahua trees also form part of Pattanaik’s argument. He associates these trees with central and eastern India, particularly Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and western Odisha. In his interpretation, Kishkindha and Lanka would have been located north of the Godavari. “Most scholars are convinced that the Ramayan if at all took place took place in this region,” he said, referring to the broader Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand-Odisha area.

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Why the written Ramayana may be around 2,000 years old

Pattanaik places the written tradition considerably later than the underlying story. Writing became established in India around 2,300 years ago, with the Brahmi script appearing in Ashokan inscriptions. He also points to references in the Valmiki Ramayana to Shakas, Yavanas and Chinese silk as clues to its later composition.

“The manuscripts were written down 2,000 years ago,” Pattanaik said, describing this as the second layer in his timeline. He argues that the text’s language and cultural references fit the post-Vedic and post-Buddhist period.

Buddhist stories may preserve older fragments

Pattanaik also points to Buddhist Jataka stories containing elements resembling episodes of the Ramayana, including exile and abduction. He suggests these may indicate that multiple older narratives eventually became part of the epic. “There are fragments of stories,” he said, noting that the surviving traditions do not necessarily contain the complete Ramayana narrative known today.

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Ramayana artwork emerged much later

The visual tradition, meanwhile, appears to be considerably younger. Pattanaik dates the earliest Ramayana-related artwork to roughly 1,500 years ago, during the Gupta period, when representations of Vishnu, Rama and Sita began appearing.

He summarised his chronology by saying: “3,000 years ago there was a story of the Raman and the original Raman story perhaps was not the way we understand it.” The written tradition followed around 2,000 years ago, while artwork emerged about 1,500 years ago.

The timeline therefore does not establish a single definitive historical date. Instead, Pattanaik’s argument presents the Ramayana as a tradition that developed, was written down and was visually represented across different periods.