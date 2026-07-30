'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

DON'T MISS | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, Yash’s Raavan set the stage for an epic battle; Watch here

Netizens were mighty impressed by Yash's portrayal of Ravana, with some even claiming he will get the loudest cheers in theatres. A user even said that everything else except Yash feels like a complete misfire.

"YASH IS EPIC and has REDEFINED the TERM CALLED SCREEN PRESENCE in #RamayanaTrailer. Literally speaking, he is looking like a CRAZY BEAST who is there to EAT EVERYONE, gonna get LOUDEST CHEERS despite playing the MOST EVIL CHARACTER. UNIMAGINABLE AURA HERE (sic)," a user said.

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YASH IS EPIC and has REDEFINED the TERM CALLED SCREEN PRESENCE in #RamayanaTrailer 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥



Literally speaking, he is looking like a CRAZY BEAST who is there to EAT EVERYONE, gonna get LOUDEST CHEERS despite playing the MOST EVIL CHARACTER.. UNIMAGINABLE AURA HERE 🧨🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/KkK9Ptr6WN — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 29, 2026

A second user noted, "What an amazing dominance of Yash in the trailer. But the depth of the voice does not matching with the role and the aura. CGI of Rakshas so needs some more polishing (sic)."

What an amazing dominance of Yash in the trailer 🔥🔥

But the depth of the voice is not matching with the role and the aura

CGI of Raksha so needs some more polishing — Shubham (@Shelby_08__) July 30, 2026

"YASH did to RANBIR what RANVEER did to SHAHID in Padmavat trailer," a third user wrote.

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YASH did to RANBIR what RANVEER did to SHAHID in Padmavat trailer. — Swapniel (@pilkhaneswapnil) July 30, 2026

A fourth user said, "Except #Yash as #Ravana... everything else feels like a complete misfire. The frames and dubbing feel more like a 'Telugu-dubbed Hindi serial'. ₹2000 Cr? REALLY?"

#RamayanaTrailer:



Except #Yash as #Ravana... everything else feels like a complete misfire.



The frames and dubbing feel more like a 'Telugu-dubbed Hindi serial'.



₹2000 Cr? REALLY?#Ramayana — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 30, 2026

Others, however, felt that Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and the dialogues left much to be desired.

What is this bunnyfication of Shri Ram Ji 😭😭???



Everything was going so perfectly until Ranbir appeared. Tf is this dialogue delivery man, blud is still stuck in his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days 🤡#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/X37Lq7Jymo — Raj (@idfcwau) July 29, 2026 The lead casting is so so so bad in ramayana ranbir is simply too old for this role and sai pallavi looks completely out of place only yash looks convincing. Indian filmmakers really have zero vision.



I hate this boomer culture of not casting lesser known younger actors in big… — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiiin) July 30, 2026 Everything was fine the moment actors opened their mouth for dialogues.!

Whoever wrote these dialogues should be fired ASAP and whoever signed off on them should probably join them. Absolute disaster dialogues and delivered it more worse by the actors 😖😖#Ramayana #rama… pic.twitter.com/7WfpXSYPxb Advertisement July 30, 2026 Not a single cast member feels right for their role. Not Sai Pallavi, not Ranbir Kapoor, not even Yash.



The dialogues feel weak, and the performances look lacklustre. So far, it feels more like a generic film than an epic like Ramayana.#Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer pic.twitter.com/e1FALuEfw6 — noʟᴀn (@krrishnolan) July 30, 2026

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is based on the ancient Hindu text Ramayana and is the first part of a two-part series. Mounted at a budget of ₹2,600-4,000 crore, the film is the most expensive Indian film ever.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha in significant roles. Ramayana is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2026, ahead of Diwali.