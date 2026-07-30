'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

DON'T MISS | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, Yash’s Raavan set the stage for an epic battle; Watch here
Netizens were mighty impressed by Yash's portrayal of Ravana, with some even claiming he will get the loudest cheers in theatres. A user even said that everything else except Yash feels like a complete misfire.
"YASH IS EPIC and has REDEFINED the TERM CALLED SCREEN PRESENCE in #RamayanaTrailer. Literally speaking, he is looking like a CRAZY BEAST who is there to EAT EVERYONE, gonna get LOUDEST CHEERS despite playing the MOST EVIL CHARACTER. UNIMAGINABLE AURA HERE (sic)," a user said.
A second user noted, "What an amazing dominance of Yash in the trailer. But the depth of the voice does not matching with the role and the aura. CGI of Rakshas so needs some more polishing (sic)."
"YASH did to RANBIR what RANVEER did to SHAHID in Padmavat trailer," a third user wrote.
A fourth user said, "Except #Yash as #Ravana... everything else feels like a complete misfire. The frames and dubbing feel more like a 'Telugu-dubbed Hindi serial'. ₹2000 Cr? REALLY?"
Others, however, felt that Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and the dialogues left much to be desired.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is based on the ancient Hindu text Ramayana and is the first part of a two-part series. Mounted at a budget of ₹2,600-4,000 crore, the film is the most expensive Indian film ever.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha in significant roles. Ramayana is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2026, ahead of Diwali.