Ramayana's Sita through the ages: How different versions reimagined her character

READ THIS: Who wrote the 'Ramayana'? Exploring the different versions of the ancient epic

For generations, popular culture has portrayed Sita as an ideal wife who remained steadfast through exile, abduction and hardship. Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television adaptation of Ramayan played a significant role in shaping this image for millions of Indian viewers. Her strength was primarily reflected in her patience, moral conviction and unwavering commitment to dharma.

However, India’s diverse literary and cultural traditions reveal several other interpretations of Sita.

One striking example appears in the Adbhuta Ramayana, a text traditionally attributed to Valmiki. In this version, Sita assumes the fierce form of Goddess Mahakali to defeat Sahasra Ravana, a powerful demon who overwhelms Rama in battle. This interpretation presents Sita not merely as a companion to Rama but as a manifestation of divine feminine power, or Shakti.

Advertisement

Regional storytelling traditions also offer distinctive portrayals. The Gond Ramayani, an oral tradition associated with the Pardhan Gonds of central India, presents Sita as an independent protagonist with considerable agency and power. Such narratives challenge the idea that her identity is defined exclusively by her relationship with Rama.

ALSO READ: Inside Ramayana’s VFX universe: How DNEG is building a mythological world for global cinema

Modern literary adaptations have explored similar themes. Amish Tripathi’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila reimagines her as a skilled fighter and a capable leader, emphasising her independence and determination.

Even familiar versions of the epic contain elements that underline Sita’s extraordinary qualities. Popular retellings have associated her with the lifting of Shiva’s mighty bow, an episode that highlights her exceptional strength.