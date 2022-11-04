Ranbir, Alia-starrer 'Brahmastra' on OTT: Know release date, streaming platform, time, other details 

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva released on Disney+ Hotstar today. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada on the platform. Brahmastra is special as this is the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The film earned around Rs 256.39 crore in India and around Rs 400.82 crore globally as gross box office collections. Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9.

Brahmastra OTT release date, time

Brahmastra released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Ayan Mukerji told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama that the film is a grand celebration of Indian culture, spirituality and a product of when history meets technology.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore and is a part of the three-part Astraverse trilogy. It focuses on Shiva– a young man in love with Isha. Due to a turn of events, Shiva learns he has a connection to the most powerful supernatural weapon or astra Brahmastra, the group wielding it or Brahmansh and a battle to get the Brahmastra under control. The film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Disney.

