Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji watch ‘Brahmastra’ together for first time

Days ahead of its release, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a minute-long video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watching Brahmastra in 3D for the first time with director Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is releasing in multiple languages– Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu – in theatres on September 9.

Mukerji, on Sunday, had shared a glimpse of what went behind the making of the film. This video shows Ranbir and Alia preparing for action scenes before shooting. It also featured scenes of Amitabh Bachchan practicing sword fighting and Nagarjuna indulging in some action.

He wrote in an Instagram post, “Yesterday was the first time I saw every shot in Brahmastra- finally finished, polished and ready for its audience! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen.”

Moreover, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across India have allowed moviegoers to watch Brahmastra in theatres by paying Rs 75 on the occasion of National Cinema Day on September 16. Nearly 4,000 theatre chains are participating in this programme.

Brahmastra is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films with a budget of around Rs 450 crore. This budget includes Rs 300 crore investment by Star Studios and an estimated contribution worth Rs 150 crore for visual effects, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor from Prime Focus.

Also read: ‘Brahmastra’ releases on Sept 9: Here’s how much was spent on this big-budget Ranbir-Alia film

Also read: Will #BoycottBrahmastra spell doom for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film?