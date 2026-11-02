Ranbir Kapoor's 'India had flying cars 5,000 years before Elon Musk' remark goes viral. What he said

In another version of the interaction, the actor reportedly said, "I must also add that Elon Musk recently invented a flying car," before adding that India had done so millennia earlier.

Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's film adaptation of the Hindu epic, appeared to make the comment in a light-hearted vein while discussing the movie's depiction of the legendary flying chariot.

Ranbir Kapoor On Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster 😭 I must also add that Elon Musk recently invented a flying car , i think India did it 5000 two days back , india did 5000 back #Ramayana https://t.co/s4kA8JwbNH — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) October 31, 2026

The Tesla connection

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The actor's reference was to Tesla's redesigned Roadster, which Musk showcased at an event in Texas on October 15. The vehicle was presented with rocket-style thrusters, with Musk suggesting it could take flight.

Kapoor's comparison quickly circulated on social media after a clip from the interview was shared online, drawing both amusement and criticism from users who questioned the comparison between mythology and modern engineering.

Pushpaka Vimana in the epic

The Pushpaka Vimana is described in Hindu epics, including the Valmiki Ramayana, as a divine, self-moving aerial vehicle associated with Ravana. In the forthcoming film, it is expected to feature prominently in the visual retelling of the epic.

In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the Pushpaka Vimana is not simply a decorative flying object; it is central to the film's Ravana-Jatayu battle sequence. Director Nitesh Tiwari said the team spent nearly two years developing the vehicle's final look, exploring 40 to 50 designs before finalising one.

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The Ravana-Jatayu sequence, in which the Pushpaka Vimana appears, took approximately six-and-a-half years to complete, according to Tiwari. He said thousands of VFX artists worked across days and nights to refine individual frames, including details such as clouds, contrast and depth.

While Kapoor's statement framed the ancient description as an early "flying car," the Pushpaka Vimana remains a mythological and literary concept rather than a documented technological invention.

The comment arrives at a high-visibility moment for Ramayana, with Kapoor leading promotions less than a week before its November 5 release. The actor's remarks have added to online conversation around the film's ambitious visual interpretation of the epic, including its rendering of the Pushpaka Vimana.