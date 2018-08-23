Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid to serve food to the affected in Kerala floods

The Kerala floods that left the state ravaged, killed around 361 people, damaged about 20,774 houses and caused an overall loss of around Rs 19,200 crore has been deemed as one of the worst floods in the state in a century. Social media has been abuzz with cry for help. Relief organisations have come forward to collect funds and basic necessary goods for the flood victims.

Popular Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has also been assisting UK-based international humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid, with relief work. Hooda who has been part of multiple humanitarian relief missions in the past was seen helping Khalsa Aid and serving food to the affected in Kerala.

He also called for help and said that every little help counts. "Feeling blessed to be a part of Khalsa Aid team of volunteers helping in #KeralaFloodRelief (sic)," he tweeted.

#EidMubarak and thank you for all the wonderful blessings and wishes for my birthday.. feeling blessed to be a part of @Khalsa_Aid team of volunteers helping in #KeralaFloodRelief .. every little step counts.. to help https://t.co/xQXd7ikrus pic.twitter.com/eUWEWGfbz2 - Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 22, 2018

This is not the first time the actor has joined the group. He has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of the Juhu beach after the Ganpati Visarjan in 2017.

Randeep Hooda currently in Kerala working with @Khalsa_Aid he's done work previously toowuth them in different places like border areas and Bombay...via retrobollywood on insta. pic.twitter.com/vsO3C1zPOy - Dominique (@AbbakkaHypatia) August 22, 2018

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the Highway star.

In the past Khalsa Aid were present to help the affected after the Paris attack, helped people in Syria, were spotted helping Rohingyas and are now standing strong with the citizens of Kerala.

Needless to say, complete restoration would require long hours of work for months at an end. However, it is also very encouraging to see the entire country joining hands to help the state in crisis.

