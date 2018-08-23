scorecardresearch
Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid to serve food to the affected in Kerala floods

Randeep Hooda has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of the Juhu beach after the Ganpati Visarjan in 2017.

The Kerala floods that left the state ravaged, killed around 361 people, damaged about 20,774 houses and caused an overall loss of around Rs 19,200 crore has been deemed as one of the worst floods in the state in a century. Social media has been abuzz with cry for help. Relief organisations have come forward to collect funds and basic necessary goods for the flood victims.

Popular Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has also been assisting UK-based international humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid, with relief work. Hooda who has been part of multiple humanitarian relief missions in the past was seen helping Khalsa Aid and serving food to the affected in Kerala.

He also called for help and said that every little help counts. "Feeling blessed to be a part of Khalsa Aid team of volunteers helping in #KeralaFloodRelief (sic)," he tweeted.

This is not the first time the actor has joined the group. He has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of the Juhu beach after the Ganpati Visarjan in 2017.

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the Highway star.

In the past Khalsa Aid were present to help the affected after the Paris attack, helped people in Syria, were spotted helping Rohingyas and are now standing strong with the citizens of Kerala.

Needless to say, complete restoration would require long hours of work for months at an end. However, it is also very encouraging to see the entire country joining hands to help the state in crisis.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

