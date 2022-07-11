Ranveer Singh buys Rs 119-cr quadruplex in Mumbai’s Bandra

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has reportedly bought a quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore. The luxury apartment is located in Mumbai’s Bandra. Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments are also located in the area.

Ranveer Singh bought the sea-facing quadruplex along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, as mentioned in a report in news agency ANI.

Singh’s apartment is spread across four floors – 16, 17, 18 and 19 – of a high-rise. The property has a total carpet area of 11,266 sq ft and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace, the report added. According to reports, Singh has been allotted 19 parking lots in the building.

Ranveer Singh and actress-wife Deepika Padukone had bought a bungalow in Alibaug in 2021 for Rs 22 crore.

The actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ as well as Karan Johar’s 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' next. ‘Cirkus’ is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year.

'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The actor was seen with Alia Bhatt in the first episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 7.

